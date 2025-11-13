EU launches Google Search investigation over news media revenue concerns

The European Union has opened an investigation into Google Search regarding potential anti-competitive practices concerning news media commercial content.

The bloc's executive arm initiated the move after monitoring suggested Google was demoting commercial content from news media sites. This low priority placement made the content, often created with advertisers and sponsors, essentially invisible in search results.

European Commission officials stated this potential "loss of visibility and of revenue" for media owners might stem from a Google anti-spam policy. Under the Digital Market Act (DMA), which governs tech competition, Google must ensure "fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory conditions of access to publishers websites on Google Search."

The investigation focuses specifically on commercial content provided by third parties, not on the overall indexing of news reporting. Officials emphasized that media partnerships with businesses, such as a newspaper teaming with Nike for discounts, are "normal commercial practice." Evidence suggests, however, that the newspaper's commercial sub-domain was being "demoted to a point that users will not be able to find it any more," impacting the newspaper's revenue.

Teresa Ribera, Executive Vice-President for clean, just and competitive transition policies at the European Commission, stated: "We are concerned that Google’s policies do not allow news publishers to be treated in a fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory manner in its search results."

The Commission will request evidence from publishers regarding impacts to traffic and revenues resulting from suspected breaches. Ribera added: "We will investigate to ensure that news publishers are not losing out on important revenues at a difficult time for the industry, and to ensure Google complies with the Digital Markets Act."