G. Srinivasa Raghavan appointed chairman of Nexus Automotive International

G. Srinivasa Raghavan, Managing Director - Ki Mobility Solutions and CEO & Global President - TVS Mobility has been elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors of NEXUS Automotive International.

NEXUS has elected a leader coming from a fast-growing market, India, as Chairman of its Board of Directors. It is the first time that an Indian leader is taking a global responsibility of that kind in the Automotive Aftermarket, reflecting the rising role of India in the overall Global economy.

It highlights the company's plans to expand its geographical reach, following the leadership of former chairmen from the Middle East (Akram Sharour) and South America (Gerson Prado).

Gaël Escribe, CEO of NEXUS, commented on the election; “Raghavan's appointment aligns perfectly with our core values and our commitment to investing in and supporting activities in fast-growing markets. His leadership will drive us forward and embark on a new decade of global reinforcement. Our new motto, ‘Brightening our future,’ encapsulates our vision for growth and innovation in the coming decades.”