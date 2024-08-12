            
      Google's Shalini Pillai Banerjee joins Microsoft as marketing director for India and South Asia

      In her previous role, Banerjee was head of consumer apps marketing at Google India.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 12, 2024 1:55 AM
      Shalini Pillai Banerjee has experience that spans Tech, B2B, and CPG sectors.

      Shalini Pillai Banerjee was appointed as marketing director - India and South Asia for Microsoft. In her previous role, Banerjee was head of consumer apps marketing at Google India.

      With 20 years of experience, Banerjee has also worked with Coca-Cola, co-founded a SaaS analytics start-up, BrandIdea Consultancy, and Eventus Integrated Management.

      Banerjee joined Google in 2016 and developed and managed marketing initiatives to drive customer acquisitions and experiences across Google Advertising Platforms for the Small & Medium sized business in the Indian ecosystem.

      Banerjee is an experienced marketing leader with 20 years of experience, spanning stints at Google and Coca-Cola. She also co-founded a SaaS analytics start-up.


      First Published on Aug 12, 2024 1:55 AM

