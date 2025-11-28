            
In a post extending holiday wishes, Pichai said he had asked Nano Banana Pro to transform Thanksgiving search trends into a placemat-style graphic.

By  Storyboard18Nov 28, 2025 12:23 PM
Google’s Sundar Pichai showcases Nano Banana Pro skills in new Thanksgiving post
Google’s chief executive Sundar Pichai marked Thanksgiving with a tech-infused twist, sharing an infographic created using the company’s latest AI-powered visualisation tool, Nano Banana Pro. In a post extending holiday wishes, Pichai said he had asked Nano Banana Pro to transform Thanksgiving search trends into a placemat-style graphic intended to spark lively dinner-table conversations.

His post quickly drew light-hearted responses. One user remarked that the turkey appeared to have “clearer KPIs than our quarterly roadmap”, while another commented that turning data science into Thanksgiving décor was “iconic”. A third observer noted that using Gemini to turn search trends into a festive placemat made family dinners “more data-driven and fun”, adding that the next step could be predicting who wins the post-meal nap.

Nano Banana Pro is Google’s newest AI-driven editing and visualisation tool, designed with what the company describes as advanced reasoning capabilities and extensive real-world knowledge to create richer, more intuitive representations of information.


First Published on Nov 28, 2025 12:26 PM

