Reliance Retail appoints Srivats TS as SVP & Head of Marketing

After his tenure at Nokia, Srivats TS worked at Quikr and then joined Swiggy, where he was promoted to SVP - Marketing & CX.

Srivats TS, who previously served as Vice President of Marketing at Netflix, has joined Reliance Retail as Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing.

Srivats began his career with an internship at Hindustan Unilever before moving to Nokia, where he rose to Marketing Manager - Brand Activation. At Nokia, he was responsible for end-to-end campaign conceptualization, brand messaging across multiple channels (TV, print, radio, digital, retail), and managing brand launches and agency relations.

He led major product campaigns including the Lumia phablets (1520, 1320), Lumia 720 and 625, the Nokia X and XL Android devices, and high-profile brand campaigns during Diwali and IPL.

First Published on Nov 28, 2025 12:23 PM