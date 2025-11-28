Apple's Deirdre O’Brien: Noida store signals ‘deepening relationship’ as all iPhone 17s are manufactured in India

Apple is significantly expanding its retail footprint in India, marking its commitment to the world's second-largest smartphone market. The company is set to open its third store this year—Apple Noida—on December 11, bringing its total count in the country to five.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail and People, confirmed the expansion in an exclusive interaction with Moneycontrol, describing the year as a milestone for Apple Retail in India. She also announced plans for another store opening in Mumbai next year.

The retail growth coincides with a pivotal shift in Apple's supply chain strategy. O’Brien stated that for the first time, all iPhone 17 models and the Air are being manufactured in India, a development reflecting the company’s "deepening relationship with the country." This makes India both a major consumer market and a strategic manufacturing base for the iPhone maker.

The decision to establish a store in Noida was driven by the city's status as an emerging commercial and lifestyle hub with a vibrant community of students, creators, and entrepreneurs. The new store follows the launches of Apple Hebbal and Apple Koregaon Park earlier this year, building on the initial success of Apple BKC and Apple Saket which opened in 2023.

Apple has also tailored its services for the diverse Indian consumer base. This month, the company announced the expansion of its AppleCare+ service plans, introducing AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss for the latest iPhone models. Furthermore, India is only the second country globally to introduce Shop with a Specialist over Video, a service designed to offer personalized customer support and address the growing demand for tailored guidance.

The company affirmed its focus on developing local talent, emphasizing the training of its retail teams in product knowledge and communication skills to support a wide range of customers, from those new to Apple to veteran users.

First Published on Nov 28, 2025 12:58 PM