Meesho sets IPO price band at Rs 105–Rs 111, IPO to open on Dec 3

Online shopping platform Meesho Limited, which is set to debut on the Indian stock market next month, has set a price band of Rs 105–Rs 111 per equity share (face value: Re 1). The Bengaluru-based company will open its IPO on December 3, aiming to raise Rs 4,250 crore through a fresh issue of shares. The offer closes on December 5, with the basis of allotment expected on December 8 and listing likely on December 10.

Investors can bid for the Meesho IPO in lots of 135 equity shares and in multiples thereafter.

A multi-sided technology platform, Meesho plans to use the proceeds for inorganic growth through acquisitions and strategic initiatives, alongside general corporate purposes. A key portion--Rs 1,390 crore--is allocated for cloud infrastructure and technology investments. Another Rs 1,020 crore is earmarked for marketing and brand-building, while Rs 480 crore will go toward salaries for existing and new hires in machine learning, AI, and technology functions.

Founded in 2015, Meesho has significantly narrowed its losses from Rs 1,672 crore in FY23 to Rs 108 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations has grown steadily, rising from Rs 5,734.5 crore in FY23 to Rs 7,615 crore in FY24, and further to Rs 9,390 crore in FY25. In Q1 FY26, revenue stood at Rs 2,503 crore.

The company, founded by Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Kumar, claims to be the largest e-commerce player in India by order volume and annual transacting users in the twelve months leading up to September 2025. Its listed peers include Eternal Ltd, Swiggy, FSN E-Commerce (Nykaa), and Vishal Mega Mart.

First Published on Nov 28, 2025 11:48 AM