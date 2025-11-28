Suhel Seth and Kiran Bedi sound alarm as Delhi’s toxic air crisis deepens

Although pollution levels dipped marginally earlier in the week, Delhi reportedly recorded an AQI of 385 on Thursday, categorised as “very poor”.

Delhi’s air quality crisis has triggered sharp public criticism from author and entrepreneur Suhel Seth and former IPS officer Kiran Bedi, both of whom have voiced concern over worsening pollution levels and what they described as the authorities’ persistent inaction.

Seth, who has frequently highlighted the capital’s deteriorating air quality, posted a pointed remark on X (formerly Twitter) where he said authorities—from the Chief Justice to the Chief Minister—were effectively ignoring the severity of the situation. He stated that no one appeared willing to take meaningful action and described the current conditions as indicative of a dystopian reality, as Delhi once again registered dangerously high AQI readings this week.

The truth is no one gives a monkey’s toss about pollution.



From the Chief Justice to the Chief Minister.



It’s strange. They can see but they don’t want to act.



What a dystopian world we live in. — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) November 27, 2025

Bedi, meanwhile, has turned her timeline into a steady stream of posts drawing attention to the crisis. The former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry has been sharing multiple updates labelled as “Feedback post”, appealing for urgent intervention. In her latest post, she reshared a Down To Earth cartoon depicting two patients in hospital beds—one suffering the effects of toxic air and another beaten for demanding clean air—captioning it with a brief note signalling yet another instance of public frustration.

It’s Agonising. And depressing. @PMOIndia Sir please intervene proactively.



“I live in Indirapuram, and the AQI is 587 right now. I have not sent my child to school inspite of teachers messages. I have written a firm mail to the principal. Whatever is in my area of control I… — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) November 27, 2025

Although pollution levels dipped marginally earlier in the week, Delhi reportedly recorded an AQI of 385 on Thursday, categorised as “very poor”.

Bedi has also urged the Prime Minister’s Office to step in with stronger and more proactive solutions. In a post dated 27 November, she termed the ongoing situation “agonising” and “depressing”. She cited an example from Indirapuram, where she noted the AQI had touched 587, prompting a parent to keep their child out of school despite messages from teachers. The parent informed the school principal of the decision, stating they were taking whatever measures were within their control to safeguard their family.

On 25 November, Bedi said the toxic air had significantly affected her own health, mirroring the difficulties faced by millions across the Delhi-NCR region who have been forced to remain indoors.

Despite the recurrence of hazardous pollution each winter, the messages from Seth and Bedi underscore a broader sentiment among residents—that the struggle for clean air in the national capital remains an ongoing and uphill battle.

