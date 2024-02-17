Govt to curb misleading ads by coaching centres; readies guidelines

The government is readying to introduce guidelines against misleading advertisements by coaching centres aimed to attract students and parents. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has asked for public comments on the 'Draft Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisement in Coaching Sector'.

The draft guidelines have been framed to prevent false claims regarding success rates, number of selections etc. by every person engaged in coaching. They define 'coaching' as tuition, instructions academic support or learning programme, or guidance provided by any person. Under the guidelines, conditions for misleading advertisements have been laid out.

The Centre had cracked down on coaching centres in January with guidelines stating that these centres couldn't enrol students below 16 years of age, make misleading promises, or guarantee rank or good marks.

Read More: ASCI issues guidelines to prevent greenwashing

The proposed guidelines will seek to prevent misleading advertisements that affect consumers as a class. The draft guidelines in the coaching sector were framed after deliberations with all stakeholders including coaching institutions, law firms, Government, and voluntary consumer organisations.

Misleading advertisements by the coaching sector will be governed as per the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and the proposed guidelines will bring clarity to the stakeholders and protect consumer interests.

The draft guidelines are placed on the website of the Department of Consumer Affairs and are accessible for the public to submit within 30 days which is March 16, 2024.