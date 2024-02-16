Real estate regulatory authority collaborates with ASCI to identify violations in ads

On February 15, The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) collaborated with the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) to identify developers who were advertising projects without registration numbers and QR codes.

The MahaRERA announced that it will make use of artificial intelligence (AI) to detect advertisements that have been published without MahaRERA registration number and QR code.

As per the agreement, a core group will be created to track, monitor and evaluate such advertisements and bring it to MahaRERA’s notice.

Since last year, MahaRERA has been initiating suo moto action against advertisements published without MahaRERA registration number and QR code. The ambit has also been widened to new age media apart from traditional advertisements.

As per RERA Act, any project, which also includes plots of over 500 sq. meters or eight flats must be registered with MahaRERA. Without registration numbers, no developer is allowed to market or sell any property in the project.