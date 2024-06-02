Haier's NS Satish: Innovation is about reshaping how people engage with technology

When NS Satish was 45, he took a break from his career, went for his second MBA at the MIT Sloan School of Management. Satish was competing with fresh-out-of-school MBAs The experience and challenge reaffirmed Satish’s vigor for the business.

For this week's CXO Weekender, NS Satish, president, Haier Appliances India touches upon how the thrill of his work lies in its transformative potential for Haier's customers, spending quality time with family, prioritizing physical and mental fitness and more.

Edited excerpts:

What aspect of your work inspires you?

As the president of Haier, the thrill of my work lies in its transformative potential for our customers. Innovation isn't merely about staying ahead; it's about reshaping how people engage with technology, enriching their lives daily.

Our products have a global impact, simplifying tasks, streamlining processes, and enhancing comfort. What distinguishes us is our relentless pursuit of understanding our customers deeply, catering to their needs and aspirations. Moreover, our collaborative culture is what drives us to create unlimited possibilities. Surrounded by bright minds, we foster an environment where curiosity flourishes, failures are lessons, and boundaries are constantly pushed. Continuous learning isn't a slogan but our essence. It propels us to explore new technologies, challenge norms, and redefine customer-centricity. At Haier, our mission transcends selling products; it's about forging connections, igniting joy, and bettering the world through innovation. Together, we're leaving a lasting legacy for future generations.

What does your weekend look like?

On weekends, I make a conscious effort to disconnect from work as much as possible. I firmly believe that weekends should be dedicated to spending quality time with family, engaging in activities that we all enjoy, such as watching movies, dining out, and simply having a good time together. In fact, I actively encourage my colleagues to step away from work and take a break over the weekends to recharge themselves. However, due to the demands of the industry, some weekends can become a bit hectic as I strive to strike a balance between family time, personal interests, and work commitments.

What brands and tech gadgets are you currently obsessed with?

Like most working professionals, I rely heavily on my laptop and phone. My laptop streamlines both work and personal tasks, while my phone serves as a constant companion, assisting with music, emails, and even office work when I'm on the move. Additionally, my fitness tracker helps me monitor my workouts and track improvements in my health over time.

Can you share some of your favorite hobbies?

For me, prioritizing physical and mental fitness is extremely important. Yoga has been a staple in my routine for years, serving as a cherished pastime that contributes to a healthy work-life balance. Its stress-reducing benefits and overall improvement in well-being help me remain relaxed and focused, ultimately enhancing productivity. Additionally, I enjoy hitting the gym and indulging in reading whenever possible. Over the years, I have realised that reading not only enhances my concentration and creative thinking but also strengthens my ability to navigate the everyday stressors of life.

How do you maintain a healthy work-life balance?

Maintaining a healthy work-life balance is paramount, and I make it a priority for myself as well as my colleagues. I believe that taking breaks during work is essential, as stepping outside for fresh air can clear the mind and rejuvenate focus. Personally, I often take short walks around the office campus during breaks, which not only helps to refresh my mind but also provides a change of scenery, contributing to increased productivity upon returning to work. Additionally, I incorporate meditation into my daily routine, even if just for a few minutes. This practice helps me feel more relaxed and centered throughout the day, ultimately enhancing my productivity and overall well-being.

Are you binge watching any content these days?