Why Mohammed Siraj is emerging as top pick for brand endorsements

As brands seek ambassadors who resonate with the aspirations of a new India—authentic, grounded, and fiercely talented—Mohammed Siraj stands out as a compelling choice. The Indian fast bowler’s meteoric rise from humble beginnings to the international cricketing arena embodies the kind of real-life success story that consumers admire and trust. With impressive on-field performances and a growing off-field presence, Siraj is increasingly becoming a favourite among marketers seeking relatability, credibility, and value. Here are six reasons why brands should consider signing Mohammed Siraj.

1. A real-life success story that inspires millions

Mohammed Siraj’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. Born in Hyderabad to an auto-rickshaw driver, he rose through the ranks to become one of India’s premier fast bowlers. His story of perseverance and grit strikes a chord with millions across the country, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. According to a survey by the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB), over 70% of cricket fans view Siraj as a self-made, inspirational figure. For brands, such authenticity fosters trust and emotional connection with consumers.

2. Proven match-winner with outstanding statistics

Brands value consistent performers, and Siraj ticks all the right boxes. In the recent 2025 Test series in England, he was India’s highest wicket-taker, claiming 23 wickets in five matches. These performances highlight his reliability and ability to shine under pressure—qualities that brands often seek in their ambassadors.

3. Already backed by well-known brands

Though still emerging in the endorsement space, Siraj has already worked with prominent names such as Thums Up, My11Circle, SG Cricket, and Nippon Paint. These associations signal industry confidence in his appeal and marketability. For new or niche brands looking for fresh faces, Siraj represents a rising star rather than an overexposed celebrity.

4. Authenticity and emotional appeal

Siraj’s emotional honesty is one of his most relatable traits. From heartfelt tributes to his late father to passionate on-field celebrations, he wears his heart on his sleeve. An IIHB study found that 87% of fans associate him with attributes like “fiery,” “genuine,” and “hardworking.” Brands aiming for a more human, relatable image would benefit from aligning with such a persona.

5. Popular among youth and non-metro audiences

While Siraj may not match the follower count of some A-list cricketers, his social media engagement is strong—with over 4.3 million followers on Instagram. His popularity in regional and non-metro markets offers brands an opportunity to reach audiences that are often overlooked but possess significant purchasing power.

6. Cost-effective choice for emerging and regional brands

At a time when top-tier celebrity endorsements can cost crores, Siraj offers value for money. His endorsement fees range from ₹30 lakh to ₹50 lakh per deal—significantly lower than superstars like Virat Kohli. This makes him an ideal pick for startups and regional brands seeking to make a high-impact association without straining their marketing budgets.