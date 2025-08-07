Trump hikes tariff on Indian goods to 50% over Russian oil imports, sparks meme storm

ADVERTISEMENT
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a steep 25% additional tariff on Indian goods, as per reports.
The decision, which comes as a "penalty" for India's continued imports of Russian crude oil, brings the total tariff to a staggering 50% - far exceeding duties imposed on other nations like China, Vietnam, and Bangladesh.
According to the executive order signed by Trump, the new tariffs will take effect in 21 days.
While economists and policymakers scrambled to assess the potential fallout, the Internet had other plans.
Check out some of the funniest memes from the Internet below:
#IndiaUSTrade #RussianImports https://t.co/ktt5kifUxg pic.twitter.com/Ymfvnl6ROk— Jyoti Kapur Das ???????? (@jkd18) August 6, 2025
Donald Trump's 'substantial tariff' plan for India! #TrumpTariffs pic.twitter.com/6QCcFqt4pU— Satish Acharya (@satishacharya) August 6, 2025
India After TumP’s Tariffs— Simi Singh ???? (@SinghSimi30193) August 6, 2025
????????????????????????????????????????????#PKMKBForever #TKMKB #TrumpTariffs pic.twitter.com/fY84GHyACn
???????????? Trump is threatening a 250% tariff on Indian pharma exports.— Akash ???? (@worldbyakash) August 7, 2025
At first glance, it might hurt Indian companies—but in reality, it’s Americans who’ll suffer most.
???? Here’s why: #TrumpTariffs pic.twitter.com/861vkpwBDL
me worried about the additional 25% tariffs on india with -169INR balance in my account. #TrumpTariffs https://t.co/wf0eSXUsCY pic.twitter.com/43tZ1XLsmJ— Vishal (@Riyalvishal35) August 7, 2025
Campa Use Karne Ka Samay Aa Gaya Hai ..#TrumpTariffs pic.twitter.com/N9MgTpBjEo— Ashish Singh Mahi (@ashishsinghmahi) August 7, 2025
Thanks to #TrumpTariffs ???? pic.twitter.com/zFxX3EmJRG— JAGDISH PALIWAL (@JAGDISH_BAP) August 7, 2025
#TrumpTariffs #IndiaUSTrade #India #Vadodara #MutualFunds pic.twitter.com/vB1sj3FMeP— Ravi_indrasingh D Rawat (@Be_Rich_Indian) August 7, 2025