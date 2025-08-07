            
  • Trump hikes tariff on Indian goods to 50% over Russian oil imports, sparks meme storm

From jabs at Trump’s trade war tactics to satirical takes on US-India relations, netizens left no punchline untouched.

By  Storyboard18Aug 7, 2025 10:56 AM
The statement marks a shift from Trump’s comments in July, where he had warned of 100% secondary tariffs on nations importing Russian oil unless Moscow agrees to a major peace deal with Ukraine within 50 days—a deadline that runs into early September.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a steep 25% additional tariff on Indian goods, as per reports.

The decision, which comes as a "penalty" for India's continued imports of Russian crude oil, brings the total tariff to a staggering 50% - far exceeding duties imposed on other nations like China, Vietnam, and Bangladesh.

According to the executive order signed by Trump, the new tariffs will take effect in 21 days.

While economists and policymakers scrambled to assess the potential fallout, the Internet had other plans.

Check out some of the funniest memes from the Internet below:


First Published on Aug 7, 2025 10:56 AM

