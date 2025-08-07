Ranveer Allahbadia breaks silence on boycott claims; says “they were never invited”

ADVERTISEMENT
After months of silence following the India’s Got Latent controversy, YouTuber and entrepreneur Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, is setting the record straight. In an interview on Mission India with Prafful Garg, Ranveer addressed the online outrage, celebrity snubs and the emotional toll of being at the center of a digital firestorm.
The creator hit back at claims from celebrities who alleged they had rejected invitations to his popular podcast, The Ranveer Show, amid calls for boycotts. "Some of those people were never even invited. It became a kind of social media frenzy," he said, visibly disheartened. “It hurt. But I also realised it was a result of my own actions.”
Ranveer was referring to the viral backlash triggered by an off-color question he posed during the India’s Got Latent episode, a moment he has since called “inappropriate and not funny,” issuing a formal apology to both the public and the NCW. The incident snowballed into a larger cultural debate on influencer responsibility, digital content boundaries and the power of celebrity criticism.
Still, what followed was a wave of public figures claiming they were distancing themselves from his brand, among them singer B Praak. For Ranveer, it wasn’t just reputational damage, it felt like betrayal. “I was upset and angry at people in general,” he admitted.
Yet, instead of lashing out further, Ranveer is leaning into reflection and reinvention. “I got a forced break after a six-year podcasting grind. I’m choosing to move forward. I’ve tried to forgive a lot of people, including myself.”
Since the controversy, The Ranveer Show has resumed, featuring a new lineup of guests including Boman Irani, Shruti Haasan and Tara Sutaria, signaling that the podcast hasn’t lost its charm, at least not with fans or celebrities willing to appear.