Juergen Westermeier to head Airbus India operations from September 1

Airbus has named Juergen Westermeier, the company's Chief Procurement Officer, as the new President and Managing Director of its India and South Asia operations, effective September 1, 2025. He will take over from Rémi Maillard, who is set to move into a global leadership role within the European aerospace group.

Westermeier’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Airbus in India. The country’s aviation sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, with major carriers such as IndiGo and Air India placing record-breaking aircraft orders, cementing India’s status as one of Airbus’ most important markets. Over the next decade, the surge in air traffic is expected to drive a significant rise in demand for new aircraft, maintenance and repair services (MRO), and aviation training.

As Westermeier steps into his new role, Benoît Schultz, currently heading Airbus’ Canada operations, will take over as Chief Procurement Officer from October 1, according to an official announcement on the company’s LinkedIn page.

This change marks the second senior leadership shuffle at Airbus in recent months. In May, Maillard was named to head the company’s technology division, replacing Sabine Klauke, who now leads digital design and manufacturing for Airbus' core commercial aircraft business.

The leadership announcement follows Airbus’ second-quarter earnings report released on July 31. During the first half of 2025, the company delivered 306 commercial aircraft, a decline compared to 323 deliveries during the same period last year.

In his upcoming role, Westermeier will be responsible for consolidating Airbus’ presence across the commercial aviation, helicopters, and aerospace & defence segments in India. A key part of his mandate will be advancing the company’s ‘Make in India’ strategy, which aims to deepen India’s integration into Airbus’ global manufacturing and supply chain ecosystem.

As India is poised to become the world’s third-largest aviation market, Westermeier’s leadership will be central to ensuring that Airbus continues to expand its footprint and influence within the region.

Westermeier brings to the role decades of international leadership experience. He began his career with BMW Group in 1998, rising through various roles in information services, strategy purchasing, and quality management. In 2007, he became Head of Purchasing Powertrain Motorcycles, followed by a number of senior roles including Vice President, Cost Engineering in 2015, and later, Senior Vice President, Purchasing and Supplier Network in Asia in 2017.