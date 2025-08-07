Sintex appoints Nilesh Mazumdar as new CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
Sintex has announced the appointment of Nilesh Mazumdar as its new Chief Executive Officer. Bringing more than 30 years of experience across some of the world's iconic organisations, Mazumdar is poised to steer the company into its next chapter of growth and innovation.
A seasoned business leader, Mazumdar has successfully navigated both startup ecosystems and established legacy businesses, earning a reputation for building successful enterprises, driving brand growth and leading high-performance teams.
His strategic vision, operational expertise, and brand-building acumen are expected to play a pivotal role in recrafting Sintex's legacy for the future.
Welspun World, the parent company of Sintex, expressed confidence in Mazumdar’s ability to lead the brand through its transformation journey. “We are confident that his leadership will be instrumental in driving innovation, operational excellence, and continued growth for Sintex,” the company said in a statement.
