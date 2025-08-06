Trent Q1 profit rises 8.4% to Rs 425 crore; Zudio enters UAE with two stores

Trent Limited on Wednesday announced its Quarter 1 result, reporting 8.4% year-on-year rise in consolidated profit to Rs 424.70 crore.

The Tata enterprise's revenue from operations increased by 19% to Rs 4,883.48 crore compared to Rs 4,104.44 crore. The growth in revenues including across comparative micro markets was healthy despite the early onset of monsoon and geopolitical disruptions.

Trent's fashion portfolio reported low single digit growth during the quarter, but the gross margin profile of Westside and Zudio remains consistent.

However, Westside's online sales together with the Tata Neu platform, drew significant traction and grew profitably.

"In Q1FY26, online revenues grew by 35% and contributed to over 6% of Westside revenues," Trent added, "Amongst standalone brands, Westside today registers some of the highest volumes online vis-à-vis comparative players in the Indian market".

As of 30th June, Trent's store portfolio included 248 Westside, 766 Zudio (including 2 stores in the UAE), and 29 stores across other lifestyle concepts. Overall, Trent's has a footprint of over 13 million sqft. across our fashion brands.

"The business delivered a steady performance during the quarter. We remain focused on evolving our differentiated consumer proposition that appeals to a wider audience across diverse markets. Notwithstanding continuing competitive intensity and interim trends, we believe an unwavering focus on being relevant to our customers and building resilience with our business model choices will, over time enable us to deliver significant value. We believe building density of our presence in key markets allows us proximity and the ability to service our customers readily. Both Westside and Zudio now have the scale & reach and enjoy significant consumer awareness & love. We remain on track to build a sizable and scalable pure-play direct-to-customer business in the context of the market size and opportunity," Noel N Tata, Chairman, Trent Limited, said.

The Star business's store count has increased to 77, including the addition of 2 stores and closure of 3 stores during the quarter.

"In our Star business, we continue to apply Trent’s playbook and the contribution of our own brands is now trending over 70% of revenues. The opportunity in the food space for the Star proposition is exciting while being competitive. We remain convinced that this business is well poised to deliver much consumer value and growth in the years ahead," Tata added.

The company said that investments in technology and automation across multiple areas in recent years has aided in the delivery of stable operating economics and the realization of gains of operating leverage.