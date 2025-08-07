Gurugram powers luxury real estate surge in NCR, even as overall housing sales dip 23%

ADVERTISEMENT
Despite a sharp 23% decline in overall housing sales across Delhi NCR in the first half of 2025, the region's luxury housing market is on a strong upward trajectory due to Gurugram’s booming high-end corridors and shifting buyer priorities post-pandemic.
According to data from real estate consultancy JLL, sales of luxury homes priced Rs 5 crore and above rose 9% year-on-year in NCR, reaching 5,168 units in H1 2025, up from 4,763 a year earlier. The region now accounts for a striking 65% of all luxury home sales across India’s top seven cities.
Gurugram alone contributed a dominant 91% of NCR’s luxury transactions in this period. The Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and Dwarka Expressway corridors have become epicenters of this surge, collectively driving 61% of high-end sales in the city. SPR emerged as the standout hotspot, accounting for 39% of Gurugram’s luxury housing deals, propelled by new launches from top developers.
The completion of the long-awaited Dwarka Expressway has also played a pivotal role in enhancing connectivity, elevating property values and nudging more homes into the Rs 5 crore-plus bracket.
Experts point to post-pandemic shifts in lifestyle as a major driver. Affluent homebuyers are increasingly gravitating toward spacious, amenity-rich homes that offer better community infrastructure and private workspaces. Rising disposable incomes, coupled with a growing appetite for aspirational living, are keeping the luxury segment resilient—even as the broader market softens.
The supply side has kept pace. Since 2020, nearly 22,000 luxury units have been launched across NCR, 89% of them in Gurugram. Developers, sensing sustained demand, are ramping up activity ahead of the upcoming festive season.
Beyond the Dwarka Expressway, ongoing and upcoming infrastructure upgrades such as the Gurugram Metro line, are expected to further boost buyer interest in peripheral areas and add long-term value to luxury real estate assets.
