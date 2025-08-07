MS Dhoni breaks silence on CSK future, promises long-term association

After months of speculation surrounding his future with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MS Dhoni has finally addressed the matter publicly, offering clarity and reassurance to fans. Speaking at a private event earlier this week, the former India and CSK captain hinted at a continued association with the franchise well beyond his playing days.

“Me and CSK, we are together. You know, even for the next 15–20 years,” Dhoni said, prompting loud cheers from the crowd. Smiling, he quickly added, “I hope they don't think I’ll be playing for another 15–20 years! But yeah,” suggesting that while his playing career may soon end, his involvement with the team certainly won’t.

Dhoni’s comments come after prolonged silence regarding his future plans, particularly following the conclusion of the IPL 2025 season. At 44, many believed that the five-time IPL-winning captain would retire after the IPL 2024 season. However, he surprised fans by returning to lead CSK midway through the 2025 campaign, stepping in after captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was sidelined due to an elbow injury.

Despite Dhoni’s return to the helm, CSK endured a disappointing season, managing just four wins from 14 matches and finishing at the bottom of the table—an uncharacteristic outcome for one of the league’s most consistent teams.

Reflecting on this downturn, Dhoni remained pragmatic. “Yes, the last couple of years have not been good for us. We have not been up to the mark. But what is important is for you to see the learnings,” he said. “Yes, you had a bad season. But what went wrong? And that was the question for us last year also.”

Reinforcing his bond with CSK, Dhoni added, “It’s not about one year or two years. I will always be sitting in a yellow jersey. You know whether I’ll be playing or not in a while, but yeah, you know yourself,” further fuelling speculation that while his on-field appearances may dwindle, his presence in the dressing room—or possibly in a mentoring or leadership capacity—will continue.