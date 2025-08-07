Raymond Lifestyle Q1 FY26: Loss shrinks to Rs 19.8 cr, branded textile revenue rises 27% to Rs 716 crore

Raymond Lifestyle Limited consolidated losses narrowed to Rs 19.82 crore in Quarter 1 in fiscal year 2026 from Rs 23.21 crore in the same period in FY2024.

The apparel brand total income witnessed a growth of 18% to Rs 1,475 crore in the seasonally weakest quarter, driven by improved performance in Branded Textile & Branded Apparel segment.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of the company stood at Rs 122 crore with EBITDA margin of 8.2%, underscoring a growth of 36% year-on-year on account of higher sales, improved product mix and operating leverage.

Raymond Lifestyle informed the exchanges that its branded textile segment grew significantly by 27% to Rs 716 crore in Q1 FY26 versus Rs 565 crore in Q1 FY25 mainly on account of robust volume growth, higher wedding dates and increased consumer awareness as compared to the previous year.

The EBITDA doubled during the quarter to Rs 103 crore compared to Rs 54 crore in Q1 FY25, with EBITDA margins jumping to 14.3% in Q1 FY26 compared to 9.6% in Q1 FY25, fuelled by volume growth and product mix.

The branded apparel segment of the company clocked a revenue of Rs 370 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 303 crore in the same quarter last year. The growth was witnessed across all brands and key channels such as Exclusive Branded Stores (EBOs), multi brand outlets and online. The segment reported an EBITDA of Rs 19 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared to Rs 15 crore in Q1FY25 with an EBITDA margin of 5% in Q1 FY26 versus 5% in Q1 FY25, on account of operational efficiencies and improved visibility due to increased marketing spends.

"Our focus on operational efficiency led to retail network optimization as we exited under-performing stores this quarter," Raymond Lifestyle mentioned in a statement.

The overall store count of the company stood at 1,675 as of June 30, 2025.

High Value Cotton Shirting segment reported revenue of Rs 205 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared to Rs 186 crore in Q1 FY25, a 10% Y-o-Y growth on account of strong demand from our B2B customers for our cotton and linen fabric offerings.

Garmenting segment reported revenue at Rs 197 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared to Rs 252 crore in the same quarter previous year, impacted by uncertainty on account of US Tariffs Announcements.