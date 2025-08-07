Denim, Divides & Culture Wars: Beyoncé’s Levi’s campaign sparks comparisons to Sweeney ad

ADVERTISEMENT
Two recent denim campaigns are making headlines, not just for fashion, but for the messages behind them. Global superstar Beyoncé is being praised for her new Levi’s campaign, titled “Reimagine". The ad, which launched in February, shows Beyoncé in bold denim-on-denim outfits inspired by classic American fashion. Many see it as a powerful celebration of Black identity, confidence and cultural representation.
At the same time, Beyoncé’s campaign is being compared to an earlier ad by American Eagle featuring actress Sydney Sweeney. That ad, built around the pun “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans", received backlash earlier this year. Critics accused it of referencing outdated and racially insensitive ideas, with some pointing to the phrase’s link to “inheritable genes” and its focus on blue-eyed beauty as promoting harmful stereotypes.
While conservative figures including former U.S. President Donald Trump defended Sweeney’s ad and praised its so-called “anti-woke” tone, others felt it reinforced old-fashioned beauty standards.
Read More:
Interestingly, American Eagle’s stock jumped by nearly $200 million after the ad aired.
In contrast, Beyoncé’s Levi’s campaign has been widely seen as more inclusive and forward-thinking. Fashion experts and media outlets like The New Yorker have pointed out the stark differences between the two campaigns, calling Beyoncé’s a step toward a more diverse and modern view of American fashion.
Read More:
Read More: