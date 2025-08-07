5% more attention = 2x brand gains: Study reveals what truly captures Gen Z's attention online

ADVERTISEMENT
India's attention-based digital ad study has upended conventional metrics, presenting a powerful case for "true attention" as the ultimate driver of business outcomes.
Conducted by Lumen with support from WPP Media and Snapchat, the 'Attention Advantage' research offers new rules of engagement for advertisers targeting India's 377-million strong Gen Z population.
In a data-led pivot from outdared benchmarks like View-Through Rate (VTR), the study found that:
- A 5% increase in attention can lead up to a 2x boost in brand perception.
- Attention is 8x better than VTR at predicting brand recall and 4c more effective at indicating brand favourability.
- Sustained attention (3+ seconds) significantly improves emotional connection, but returns begin to plateau beyond 9 seconds.
- A new metric, APM (Attention Per Mile), was introduced to track how many seconds of real attention an ad garners per 1,000 impressions - coupled with Cost Per APM to measure attention efficiency.
Using a controlled digital environment, the study engaged over 3,000 Indian consumers and spanned multiple ad formats across FMCG, auto, QSR, and fashion brands. Key patterns emerged on what grabs Gen Z attention and drives results.
Platform, Format, Creative: The Attention Trifecta
One standout platform recorded twice the attention compared to traditional digital channels. Its Augmented Reality (AR) lenses - despite being unskippable - proved over 2x more effective and 3x more efficient in generating voluntary engagement that any other ad format.
Additionally, incorporating this platform into a media mix boosted Gen Z attention by up to 22%, signalling a strategic advantage in reaching younger audiences.
The research also surfaced three essential principles for attention-winning campaigns:
- Platform Matters: Gen Z tunes out conventional social media but remains engaged on immersive, creative-first experiences. with over 80 billion monthly uses of AR lenses, expressive formats are becoming the new norm.
- Format Matters More: A blend of non-skippable video + AR experiences delivers the best results, offering both passive visibility and active participation.
- Creative Seals the Deal: Attention spikes with native-feel content - think user-generated aesthetics, bold branding, and music that resonates with Gen Z values.
The 'Attention Advantage' research throws down the gauntlet to India's digital advertisers: get real attention, or get ignored.