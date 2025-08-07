FMCG ad spends in Q1 FY26: Marico ups promotional expenses by 25%, HUL, Dabur cut back

ADVERTISEMENT
India’s leading Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies witnessed moderate growth in advertising and marketing expenditure in Q1 FY26 on a year-on-year basis, as rising volumes were driven by an easing of tax burdens and an increase in floor prices. However, unseasonal rainfall impacted business performance to some extent.
In response, the FMCG sector adopted a more frugal approach, cutting costs including advertising and promotional spends in the June quarter of FY26 compared to the same period last fiscal.
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), the maker of household brands such as Dove, Horlicks, and Closeup, trimmed its advertising spend by 1.4% to Rs 1,656 crore in Q1 FY26, down from Rs 1,681 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to filings with the stock exchange.
Dabur Ltd also scaled back its advertising budget to Rs 201.96 crore in Q1 FY26, down from Rs 236 crore in Q1 FY25.
Emami reduced its advertising and promotional expenditure by 2.1% year-on-year, spending Rs 179.75 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 183.69 crore in the same quarter last year. The company is known for brands like BoroPlus.
In contrast, Godrej Consumer Products, known for its Good Knight brand, saw a marginal increase in ad spending to Rs 1,369.21 crore in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 1,336.12 crore in the year-ago period.
Meanwhile, Marico, the maker of Saffola and Parachute oils, increased its advertising and promotional spends by 25% year-on-year in Q1 FY26. Its A&P outlay stood at Rs 299 crore, compared to Rs 240 crore in Q1 FY25, as the company continued to invest in strengthening its core franchises and accelerating diversification.