Harsh Goenka sparks social media debate on Shark Tank India judges' financial losses

RPG Group chairman shares insights on show's popularity amid reports of losses by companies owned by Sharks.

By  Storyboard18Jan 30, 2025 10:52 AM
Despite the setbacks, Harsh Goenka made it clear that he remains a fan of the show, writing: "I still love watching #SharkTankIndia. But it seems some of our sharks are still navigating choppy waters🦈. There’s more ‘bleeding’ in the tank than I thought!"

Harsh Goenka, the billionaire chairman of the RPG Group, has sparked a lively conversation on social media after sharing financial details about the companies owned by judges of Shark Tank India.

His post, which humorously referenced the classic movie Jaws, caught the attention of many viewers and entrepreneurs alike.

Goenka, a fan of the popular reality show, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his admiration for the platform's role in nurturing budding entrepreneurs. "I enjoy #SharkTankIndia as a program, and I think it is a great platform for our budding entrepreneurs," Goenka wrote. He added, “But whenever I think of sharks, I think of the movie Jaws and bleeding!"

The industrialist's post included a table listing the financial losses faced by businesses associated with the Sharks.

Among the investors featured on the panel are some of India's leading entrepreneurs: Aman Gupta (boAt), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Kunal Bahl (Snapdeal), Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (SUGAR Cosmetics), and Amit Jain (CarDekho).

First Published on Jan 30, 2025 10:52 AM

