Harsha Bhogle slams IndiGo following David Warner's Air India complaint

Just a day after Australian cricketer David Warner slammed Air India for making passengers wait on a plane without pilots, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has targeted budget airline IndiGo over its boarding practices.

Bhogle's sarcastic remark, shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, March 23, compared IndiGo's approach to inviting guests over only to leave them waiting outside until the food is ready.

His tweet, accompanied by the hashtags #Rude and #IndiGoFirstPassengerLast, quickly gained attention, fuelling a new round of discussion about the airline's passenger handling.

Bhogle's critique highlighted the frustration many travellers face when forced to endure long waits, a sentiment that resonated with several other users.

IndiGo, known for its budget-friendly service, responded to Bhogle's comment with a courteous reply. “Mr. Bhogle, we truly appreciate you taking the time to speak with us and share your experience. We regret the brief wait you experienced due to our team assisting wheelchair users in boarding the flight. We appreciate your patience & understanding,” the airline wrote in a post on X.

The airline further explained that remote bay boarding can sometimes take longer due to vehicular and aircraft movements on the tarmac. "Thank you for your support & we hope you had a pleasant flight! Looking forward to serving you again soon," IndiGo added.

Bhogle’s remarks come after Warner’s viral tweet on Saturday, in which the cricketer called out Air India for making passengers wait hours on a flight without pilots, a situation he deemed highly frustrating. Air India later responded to Warner’s concerns, attributing the delays to severe weather disruptions in Bengaluru, which led to flight diversions and cancellations.