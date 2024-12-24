India inc leaders mourn Epigamia founder Rohan Mirchandani's demise

Rohan Mirchandani, the 41-year-old co-founder & CEO of the popular Greek yogurt brand Epigamia, passed away on Saturday due to a heart attack.

A graduate of both NYU Stern and The Wharton School, Mirchandani was celebrated for his pioneering role in modernizing India's dairy segment under Drums Food International—Epigamia's parent company—founded in 2013.

Mirchandani’s entrepreneurial journey was fuelled by a pivotal lecture he attended in Mumbai, which highlighted the lack of innovation in the FMCG sector.

Determined to bridge this gap, he introduced urban consumers to new-age FMCG products, most notably Epigamia’s flavoured Greek yogurts. Over the years, Epigamia became a household name, winning over health-conscious customers in major Indian cities.

Industry Tributes

Mirchandani's untimely demise left his friends, colleagues, and the startup community in shock, with many taking to social media to express their grief and pay homage to the entrepreneur.

Saugata Gupta, Managing Director and CEO at Marico Ltd., echoed the sentiment, expressing grief over his friend's untimely passing: "Rohan was not only an inspiring leader but also a kind, humble, and charismatic individual. His pioneering work with Epigamia revolutionized the way we think about food, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to impact lives for years to come. We first met up in 2018 though a common friend and ever since then he has been one of my sounding boards on our digital business. I still remember the Digital Marketing master class he conducted for the Marico team in 2019 which was extremely enlightening. Life is truly unpredictable, and this loss is a reminder to cherish every moment we have with our loved ones. My thoughts and prayers are with Rohan's family, friends, and the entire Epigamia team during this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace, Rohan. Your vision, warmth, and friendship will never be forgotten."

"This weekend, the sudden passing of Rohan Mirchandani deeply shook the Indian startup community. As entrepreneurs, we’re all connected by a shared passion for building and creating impact, so losing Rohan is a huge loss for many of us. His passing is a stark reminder that nothing matters more than our health. Entrepreneurship is grueling and stressful, and we often push ourselves to the limit in pursuit of success. But if we don’t have our health, we have nothing. Take a moment to care for yourself. Build a healthy foundation, not just for your work, but for your own wellbeing and for the people around you. Rest in peace, Rohan. Your legacy and impact will live on," said Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of Mamaearth.

Radhika Gupta, Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, took to Twitter on Sunday to express her sorrow over the increasing number of people in their 40s and 50s dying from heart attacks and stress-related conditions. "It is heartbreaking to see stories of so many folks I know losing their lives in their 40s and 50s to heart attacks and stress related ailments. It makes you question a lot of things."

Sharing her perspective on stress management, she stated: "As I get older my greatest learning to manage stress is to be grateful. Rich lists and power lists will make you believe life is a race, but there is always someone who has more ... and many who have less. Count the blessings and live the moments.

Harsh Mariwala, Chairman at Marico Limited, said: "I am deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Rohan Mirchandani, a visionary entrepreneur and co-founder of Epigamia. I had the privilege of collaborating with Rohan through the ASCENT Foundation, where his insights and enthusiasm inspired our community of over 1,000 entrepreneurs. This is a significant loss to the entrepreneurial community. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

"We’ve known each other since the days he started Epic Omega, and I’ve always admired his passion and determination. Rohan would often share his newest creations with me, seeking feedback—it was a privilege to witness his inspiring entrepreneurial journey up close. We recently met at Bay Club, and I could never have imagined it would be our last meeting. This loss feels deeply personal. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Rohan—you will be deeply missed," said entrepreneur Vishal Gondal on X (formerly Twitter).

Shocked and heartbroken by the untimely passing of my dear friend @RoMirchandani, co-founder of @epigamia. We’ve known each other since the days he started Epic Omega, and I’ve always admired his passion and determination. Rohan would often share his newest creations with me,… pic.twitter.com/7vehJKj648 — Vishal Gondal (@vishalgondal) December 22, 2024

Mirchandani’s passing comes at a difficult time for the startup ecosystem, following the recent deaths of other prominent founders and executives.