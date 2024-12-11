India's social media buzz: WhatsApp, Amazon, Netflix, and Ola emerge as top mentions in 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
As 2024 draws to a close, India's social media platforms have been buzzing with joy, nostalgia, and spirited conversations. According to Sprinklr Insights, WhatsApp and Amazon bagged the maximum mentions on social media platforms, especially during Diwali season.
As per the data, WhatsApp received 872K mentions by netizens during Diwali, followed by Amazon (785K), and Apple (727K) mentions, respectively.
In the OTT space, netizens mentioned Netflix 550K times, and Prime Video 150K plus times. And, in the mobility, Ola (270K) races ahead of Uber (190K) in social media mentions.
Meanwhile, the food delivery space saw fierce competition with Zomato witnessing 155K mentions on social media and Swiggy 145K mentions. The quick commerce space also saw some notable engagement with Blinkit seeing 52,616 mentions and Zepto 43,756 mentions by the netizens.
'Concerts that ruled 2024'
Music lovers rejoiced when Coldplay's India tour sparked 12.25k conversations, creating a new buzz on social media. Additionally, Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati tour reach 485 million fans online. Amongst the international artists, Maroon 5 and Dua Lipa stole hearts across social media with a reach of more than 50 million and 10 million, respectively.
'Sports Icons That Ruled Social Media in 2024'
India's sporting pride shone brightly in 2024 on the field as well as on social media. Cricket legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continued to dominate the conversation with 23.66K mentions and 23.26 mentions, respectively as both announced their retirement from T20 format.
Paralympic medallist Sheetal Devi emerged as India's most influential sportsperson with a 5,000 percent increase in fan engagement.