Indigo partners with Mokobara to launch premium luggage collection for modern Indian jetsetters

Airline IndiGo, and lifestyle brand Mokobara announce the launch of a collection of premium luggage, catering to the modern Indian jetsetters.

The collaboration marks a milestone for both brands as they combine their expertise to cater to the evolving needs of modern travellers. The collection, titled Moko 6E, features two suitcases—a check-in bag, and carry-on or cabin bag—in the signature IndiGo blue and comes with an ‘unbreakable’ German Polycarbonate hardshell.

The luggage is designed with features such as the ‘whisper quiet’ Japanese Hinomoto wheels.

“We’re always looking for new ways to engage our community, and this is only the start of what’s to come. We’re also super pumped to be bringing this to life with a brand that shares our love for travel - IndiGo", said Rumman Rizvi, Head of Brand and Customer Experience at Mokobara.