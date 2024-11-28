Intel broadens the role of Apurva Jani, the chip maker's director of marketing, India Region

Global chip maker Intel has broadened the role of Apurva Jani, a seasoned marketing executive with over 23 years of experience across technology, healthcare, and the automotive sectors. Currently serving as Director of Marketing for Intel's Sales, Communications, and Marketing Group in India, Jani is tasked with amplifying the company's brand presence and driving growth in both consumer and B2B markets.

Jani’s extensive career includes leadership roles at some of India’s most prominent companies, including General Electric, Ford, Tata, and Mahindra & Mahindra. His deep expertise in sales, marketing, and brand development, particularly within the Indian market, positions him as a key figure in Intel's ongoing efforts to enhance its market strategy and revenue growth.

A staunch advocate for digital transformation, Jani is passionate about harnessing technology to achieve tangible business outcomes, advocating for the integration of innovative solutions across diverse industries.

At the recently held Global AI Conclave by CNBC-TV18 and Moneycontrol, Intel’s India MD Santhosh Viswanathan said that India needs to build its own foundational large language models (LLMs) but frugally to leap frog into the ongoing AI revolution.

Intel will be working closely with the Indian government on its artificial intelligence (AI) mission, as reported previously.

Speaking at the conclave, Viswanathan said, “We definitely need Indic languages, local cultural context (in LLMs). But majority of the LLM models that are used, come from outside of India. We have work to do to get there. And we have to start to think how do I make LLMs in the most cost-effective manner and not follow the whole path of high capital investment and infrastructure.”