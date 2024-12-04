IPL’s elite clubs: Brand value of four franchises soar above $100 million for the first time

The Indian Premier League (IPL) continues its meteoric rise, posting a 13% surge in cumulative brand value, jumping from USD10.7 billion in 2023 to USD12 billion in 2024, as per a report by Brand Finance.

Reflecting the league's soaring popularity, four teams, namely Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), have crossed the USD100 million brand value milestone for the first time.

CSK is the most valuable IPL team with $122 million brand value.

CSK (brand value up 52% to USD122 million) emerged as the league's most valuable team. According to Brand Finance’s global market research on cricket and non-cricket viewers, this growth is driven largely by the enduring appeal and influence of legend MS Dhoni.

MI (brand value up 36% to USD119 million) maintained their position as the IPL’s second most valuable brand this year. Based on Brand Finance’s research, MI recorded high scores in the ‘familiarity’ and ‘appeal’ metrics. MI brand shows resilience in spite of relatively tepid performances in recent years.

RCB (brand value up 67% to USD117 million) ranks as the IPL’s third most valuable brand and the team’s success is due to its incredibly loyal and passionate fanbase as emphasised by Brand Finance’s data.

Shifting powers and surprising climbers amongst IPL’s strongest franchise brands as CSK remains strongest brand

Recognised as the IPL's strongest brand in this year's rankings is CSK with a AAA brand strength rating and Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 89.2 out of 100. KKR and MI come in as the second and third strongest brands in the IPL, both recording a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 77.8 out of 100.

Fastest growing IPL brands: SRH leads with 76% brand value growth, RCB rises by 67%

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) (brand value up 76% to USD85 million) is recognised as the IPL’s fastest-growing brand. RCB and CSK also demonstrated impressive brand growth rates of 67% and 52% respectively.

Ajimon Francis, Managing Director, Brand Finance India, commented, "IPL 2024 witnessed a significant paradigm shift, with four franchise brands now surpassing the USD100 million mark in brand value and experiencing dramatic increases in central revenue shares. Digital viewership has overtaken traditional TV numbers, while domestic batters and bowlers are emerging as key performers. Does this mark a dramatic turn for the IPL, signalling a positive transformation for the league’s future?”

Breaking barriers: RCB clinches its maiden Women’s Premier League title in the franchise’s history