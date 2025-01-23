Jewellery ad spend 2024: Print at 73%, Kalyan Jewellers takes 23%

Despite the rapid rise of digital advertising, print media continues to hold a significant place in the hearts of jewellery brands. In 2024, 80% of the total ad spend was allocated to print, as per a report by Excellent Publicity, an ad tech agency. The analysis done by the team on close to 1,50,000+ delivered media campaigns and the requisite data has been provided by TAM Media Research.

In 2024, several key players emerged as leading television advertisers in the jewellery sector:

Kalyan Jewellers: As the top television advertiser, Kalyan Jewellers commanded a significant 23% share of the total ad spend. Their visually stunning commercials, often featuring popular celebrities like Kriti Sanon and Jahnvi Kapoor, resonated with viewers and effectively showcased their exquisite jewellery collections.

Titan Company: A close second, Titan Company leveraged television to promote its diverse range of jewellery brands. Their strategic use of prime-time slots ensured maximum visibility and brand recall.

To maximize the impact of their TV campaigns, jewellery brands often invest in prime-time slots when viewership is at its peak. In 2024, 41% of the total TV ad spend was allocated to prime-time slots, highlighting the importance of capturing viewers' attention during these high-engagement periods.

Celebrity endorsements have also played a crucial role in elevating the status of jewellery brands. In 2024, 22% of all TV commercials featured celebrity endorsements, with stars like Kriti Sanon, Jahnvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif endorsing popular brands. Celebrities can lend credibility, glamour, and a touch of aspirational appeal to jewellery brands.

Regional Print Ad Spending and Top Publications

The distribution of print ad spending across different regions reflects the varying market dynamics and consumer preferences. The South Zone emerged as the leading region, accounting for 36% of the total print ad spend. This can be attributed to the strong presence of jewellery brands and a thriving retail market in this region.

Radio Advertising & Jewellers

While often overshadowed by visual mediums like television and digital, radio has emerged as a surprisingly effective platform for jewellery advertising. In 2024, radio ad spending witnessed a remarkable 70% growth, highlighting its potential to reach a captive audience.

Leading Radio Advertisers and Regional Trends

Several key players have recognized the power of radio and have invested heavily in advertising their jewellery brands:

Rama Krishna Jewellers: As the top radio advertiser in 2024, Rama Krishna Jewellers captured 9% of the total ad spend. Their strategic use of radio enabled them to connect with a diverse audience, particularly in regional markets. Malabar Group of Companies: A significant player in the radio advertising space, Malabar Group of Companies secured 8% of the total ad spend. Their targeted approach, focusing on specific radio stations and time slots, helped them reach their desired audience.

Regional trends in radio ad spending varied significantly. The South Zone emerged as the leading region, accounting for 38% of the total radio ad spend. This can be attributed to the strong presence of jewellery brands and a vibrant radio-listening audience in this region.

Popular Radio Stations for Jewellery Ads

To maximize their reach and impact, jewellery brands often choose to advertise on popular radio stations. Some of the top radio stations that frequently feature jewellery ads include:

Radio Mirchi Red FM Zabardast Hits Big FM My FM

Digital Advertising & Jewellers

Tons of digital advertising options have revolutionized the way jewellery brands connect with consumers. In 2024, digital advertising witnessed significant growth, with a particular focus on video content.

Leading Digital Advertisers and Exclusive Players

Several key players have emerged as leading digital advertisers in the jewellery sector:

Malabar Group of Companies: As the top digital advertiser, Malabar Group of Companies captured a significant 20% share of the total digital ad spend. Their strategic use of digital platforms, including social media and video advertising, helped them reach a wider audience. Titan Company: A major player in the digital space, Titan Company invested heavily in digital advertising, leveraging various platforms to showcase its diverse range of jewellery.

In addition to established brands, several exclusive digital advertisers have gained prominence in recent years. These brands, often direct-to-consumer, have successfully leveraged digital channels to reach a niche audience and build a strong online presence.

YouTube is now a digital powerhouse.

YouTube has emerged as the dominant platform for jewellery advertising, accounting for 45% of the total digital ad spend. Video ads offer a compelling way to showcase the beauty and craftsmanship of jewellery, engaging viewers emotionally and visually.

Notably, Video content has become increasingly popular among jewellery brands, with 55% of digital ad traffic being driven by video ads. This shift towards video reflects the changing preferences of consumers, who are increasingly turning to online platforms for inspiration and information.

Key Trends and Insights in Jewellery Advertising in 2024

Jewellery advertising has undergone significant transformation in recent years. Here are some key trends observed over the past three years:

Television: While TV ad spending witnessed a 29% increase from 2022 to 2023, it stabilized in 2024. However, TV remains a powerful medium for reaching a mass audience, especially during festive seasons. Print: Despite the digital surge, print advertising continued to grow by 7% from 2022 to 2024. It remains a valuable tool for regional targeting and showcasing detailed product information.

Radio: Radio experienced a remarkable 70% growth in ad spend, highlighting its potential as a cost-effective and impactful medium for reaching a targeted audience.

Digital: Digital advertising continued its upward trajectory, with a 33% increase from 2022 to 2023. Video content emerged as a dominant force, capturing a significant share of digital ad spend.

Quarterly Ad Spend Trends

A closer look at quarterly ad spend trends reveals interesting insights:

Television: TV ad spending increased by 49% in Q4 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, reflecting the importance of festive seasons in driving consumer demand.

Print: Print ad spending grew by 14% in Q4 2023, demonstrating its continued relevance for regional targeting and brand building.

Radio: Radio ad spending surged by 42% in Q4 2023, highlighting its effectiveness in reaching a local audience during festive occasions.