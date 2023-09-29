JSW Group elevates Divyanshu Singh as chief operating officer of JSW Sports

JSW Group has elevated Divyanshu Singh as Chief Operating Officer of JSW Sports. Divyanshu Singh, a former professional tennis player comes with a decade of experience across sports sponsorships and marketing, talent management, new business development, and specializing in unlocking commercial value in Sport. In 2014, he completed his MBA in marketing and strategy from ISB. He then secured a scholarship to study sports management at Leipzig University in Germany in 2016-17 where he gained a global perspective and learnt best practices in sports governance. Prior to joining JSW Sports in 2017 to set up the sales and marketing function, Singh had worked at IMG Reliance and Cornerstone Sport & Entertainment. Parth Jindal, Founder of JSW Sports said, “Divyanshu’s elevation is in line with our Group’s strategy to scale-up high high-performing employees to enable them to contribute to business strategies at scale. Our Sports business is at a pivotal point as we continue to scale up our sports investments in Indian and international leagues and focus on new business avenues including talent management, consulting, licensing, and merchandise. I am confident that Divyanshu's extensive experience and understanding of the Sports avenues will enable us to scale new horizons.” JSW Sports – the sports business of JSW Group has always had a holistic approach to athlete development as well as ensuring their commercial success in a rich and diverse ecosystem. The last few years has been a phase of immense growth from franchise ownership in multiple leagues to running India’s largest Olympic Sports Development Program. Divyanshu Singh said, “As I continue my journey at JSW Sports, I am really excited to be leading an organisation which has made such a massive impact on professionalising and developing Indian sport, which is currently at an inflexion point.. I am grateful to be working under such vision and leadership along with a team whose singular mission is to realise the sporting potential of India from both from a development and commercial lens.