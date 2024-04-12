            

      Kiran Ramamurthy to join Ogilvy Group's 82.5 Communications as CEO

      Kiran Ramamurthy is serving his notice period till the end of April and is set to join an Ogilvy Group company.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 12, 2024 12:13 PM
      Kiran Ramamurthy began his career at Leo Burnett, and went on to work across Lowe India, Lenovo India, Via, Nova Medical Centers and Ogilvy & Mather.

      Kiran Ramamurthy, who served as the chief operating officer of MediaMonks, has stepped down from his position. Currently, he is serving his notice period which is till the end of this month, Storyboard18 can confirm. Ramamurthy is set to join Ogilvy's 82.5 Communications as chief executive officer, according to industry sources.

      When Storyboard18 reached out to Ogilvy for an official comment, they said, "At this point, we cannot confirm any agency appointments for 82.5. There are a lot of conversations happening about the new head of 82.5. We cannot confirm or deny, and we are not in a position to publicly talk about it at all." Storyboard18 has reached out to Ramamurthy. The article will be updated after we receive official comments from him.

      Ramamurthy began his career at Leo Burnett, and went on to work across Lowe India, Lenovo India, Via, Nova Medical Centers and Ogilvy & Mather. Media.Monks is a global digital-first marketing, advertising, and technology services company that connects content, data and digital media and technology services and produces websites, games, films, social media content, digital advertising campaigns, data and measurement solutions, and more. Its parent company is Sir Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 12, 2024 12:00 PM

