            

      The Walt Disney Company's Dwijendra Parashar joins Rajasthan Royals as head of marketing

      Previously, Dwijendra Parashar led The Walt Disney Company as senior marketing manager - cricket, marketing lead Cricinfo.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 12, 2024 9:47 AM
      Dwijendra Parashar, who led The Walt Disney Company as senior marketing manager - cricket, marketing lead Cricinfo, has joined Rajasthan Royals as head of marketing.

      Parashar began his career at Samsung Electronics as senior engineer and went on to work at Pidilite Industries.

      He holds an MBA from NMIMS where he specialised in sales, distribution and marketing operations.

      Recently, Human Mobile Devices (HDC), a Finnish mobile phone manufacturer, has partnered with Rajasthan Royals as its official smartphone partner. Through this partnership, the brand aims to uplift its national visibility, as stated in a media report.


      First Published on Apr 12, 2024 9:20 AM

