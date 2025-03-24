Bhavnish Lathia appointed as Chief Technology Officer at Kotak Mahindra Bank

ADVERTISEMENT
Kotak Mahindra Bank today announced the appointment of Bhavnish Lathia as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for the Bank.
Announcing the appointment, Ashok Vaswani, MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, "Bhavnish has been instrumental in driving our technology initiatives for the last three years, building a world-class team of engineers to help drive our technology agenda. The rapid deployment of technology, with business leaders working closely with their respective technology teams, will be key to transforming our businesses for scale. This approach will drive customer satisfaction and organizational efficiency. And with Bhavnish's leadership, we will achieve our ambitious agenda and set the bar for technology leadership in the banking industry."
Bhavnish Lathia, CTO, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "I am honoured to take on this new role at Kotak Mahindra Bank. Technology is a key driver of our strategy to transform for scale, and I am excited to lead our efforts in this area. Together with our talented team, we will continue to push the boundaries of innovation to deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders."
Bhavnish's appointment is part of Kotak's strategic efforts to strengthen its leadership team and drive growth through innovation. His leadership will be crucial in ensuring that Kotak remains at the forefront of technological advancements in the banking sector.