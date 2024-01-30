Layoffs: Dentsu cuts 60 jobs across UK

The layoffs are part of Dentsu's restructuring strategy to serve clients better.Japanese international advertising and public relations company Dentsu has cut 60 jobs across the United Kingdom. This is a move by the agency to restructure and serve clients better, stated a media report. Dentsu, which is pursuing the policy of ‘One Dentsu’ globally, is cutting costs which include staff and expenses as there have been reports of the agency grappling with negative organic growth.

Dentsu did away with Dentsu International, the operating company outside Japan and Far East, and Wendy Clark, former global chief executive officer of Dentsu International had also quit a while ago.

Dentsu announced that it was expanding its generative artificial intelligence capabilities through the use of Amazon Web Services (AWS) tools across the agency’s entire global network, stated the report.

Recently, Dentsu Creative India secured the digital mandate for Sony Entertainment Television, Sony SAB, Sony MAX, and Sony MAX 2. The account, which was won following a multi-agency pitch, will see the agency be responsible for looking after the online presence and marketing campaigns of these brands across Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.