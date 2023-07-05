comScore

MagicCircle Communications announces leadership changes

By  Storyboard18Jul 5, 2023 6:32 PM
Dheeraj Renganath (left) and Shefali Takalkar (right)

Gurgaon-based full-service advertising agency, MagicCircle Communications on Wednesday announced the elevation of Dheeraj Renganath as chief creative officer and Shefali Takalkar as chief operating officer.

Prior to the new leadership roles, both Renganath and Takalkar were serving the agency as executive creative directors. While Renganath has been a part of MagicCircle’s founding team, Takalkar has joined the agency in 2020.

Natwar Singh, co-founder continues in his role as executive creative director.

MagicCircle’s founder and managing director, Hemant Misra says, “Their exceptional talent, decades of experience and unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding solutions to our clients have contributed significantly to our agency’s success so far. They are truly capable of leading our young, enthusiastic and multi-talented team.”

Renganath brings 18 years of creative experience having worked across agencies such as Lowe Lintas, Cheil India, Contract Advertising, Publicis Capital and McCann Worldgroup.

Speaking on his new role, Renganath says, “MagicCircle Communications is continuously moving forward with the vision of constantly developing innovative, media-agnostic ideas. In my new position, I aim to deliver creative excellence paired with creative efficiency to our clients and I strive to foster this among our young and driven teams.”

Meanwhile, Takalkar, who takes over as new COO, brings over two decades of strategic, creative and growth-oriented thinking. She has worked with both advertising and client side. Some of her stints include Ogilvy, BBH India, Wunderman Thompson as well as National Geographic and Max Healthcare.

Talking about agency vision Takalkar says, “With our media neutral approach we are all set to explore endless creative possibilities, discover new frontiers, create engaging brand stories that embody our ambitious vision and exceed client expectations. I am looking forward to partnering Dheeraj, Natwar and Hemant and steering the agency to greater heights of success and growth.”

MagicCircle Communications completed five years in May, 2023.


First Published on Jul 5, 2023 6:32 PM

