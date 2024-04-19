Media.Monks India appoints Shouvik Roy to spearhead business transformation

Media.Monks India appoints Shouvik Roy as the leader spearheading business transformation.

Roy assumes the role of orchestrating transformative strategies, tailored to fuelling the expansion of the diverse clientele at Media.Monks India, stated the company. His role at Media.Monks will be working closely with Robert Godinho, the managing director at Media.Monks India, who was promoted to drive the company’s renewed focus on growth in the Indian market.

Reflecting on this exciting new chapter, Roy shares, “Witnessing Media.Monks’ journey since its inception has been inspiring. I strongly believe that India is poised to embrace the transformative potential of a creative, tech-native content company. Collaborating with Media.Monks and the exceptionally talented team here is a thrilling prospect.”

Roy has spearheaded and co-founded advertising, content, and design ventures, including names like Elephant, and YAAP. While Roy continues to lead brand marketing at G.O.A.T Brand Labs in a consultative capacity, he served as president at Ogilvy prior to that. His extensive portfolio encompasses collaborations with global and regional clients across diverse sectors.

Godinho stated, "Transformative growth isn't merely a choice but a necessity and Shouvik's strategic foresight and innovative mindset resonate deeply with our vision for Media.Monks India. Shouvik's seasoned expertise in fostering boardroom relationships and his proficiency in harnessing data-driven insights tied in with our legacy strengths of Tech and innovations will shape creative solutions and fortify our journey with our clients.”