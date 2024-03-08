Meet Janhvi Singh, the creator who got a national award from PM Modi

Janhvi Singh is content creator and influencer who creates content around the importance of spirituality and culture in India. Singh’s content advocates the importance of India’s heritage and educates the youth about the country’s rich cultural background and diversity. Be it the reason behind the celebration of different festivals, the intricate fabrics and dresses of India’s states and regions or explaining how different rituals affect day to day life, her content resonates with every Indian.

Singh has over 566 thousand followers on her main Instagram account - janhvsingh, dedicated to spirituality and culture, shastras, sanskriti and sarees. Her second account on Instagram has over 15.3 thousand followers and is dedicated to lifestyle, rituals and daily routines.

At Bharat Mandapam on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi awarded Singh at the first-ever National Creators Awards. As Singh touched the PM's feet in a sign of respect, the PM reciprocated by touching Singh's feet, a significant gesture by the country's leader. Heritage Fashion Icon Award was given to Singh. The Prime Minister said that the textile market goes with fashion and praised the creator for her efforts in promoting Indian textiles. She reiterated her motto of taking Indian themes forward with Sanskriti, Shastra and Saree. The Prime Minister, pointing towards the trend of readymade turbans, dhoti and such apparels that need tying, asked her views on promoting such things. She also emphasized the beauty of Indian textiles. The Prime Minister said India has always been a leader in fashion.