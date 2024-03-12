Meta sues former VP Dipinder Singh Khurana for 'brazenly disloyal' conduct

Facebook and Instagram's parent company Meta has sued former vice president Dipinder Singh Khurana for a “stunning” betrayal in his defection to a “stealth” AI cloud computing startup, Bloomberg reports.

Khurana, also known as T.S. Khurana, had worked at Meta for 12 years and was the company's VP of infrastructure. Meta's complaint against Khurana states that he violated his contract as he was preparing to leave by taking a “trove of proprietary, highly sensitive, confidential, and non-public documents about Meta’s business and employees.”

Meta alleges that in “brazenly disloyal” conduct, claiming that Khurana uploaded documents related to employee pay and performance, and non-public business contracts, to his personal Google Drive and Dropbox accounts, Bloomberg reports. Meta says at least eight employees who were listed on the documents Khurana uploaded, left Meta to go work at Khurana’s new company last year.

Khurana's profile on LinkedIn still states Meta as hsi workplace. The section about him reads: "T.S. Khurana is a Vice President of infrastructure at Facebook, where he leads the groups that source, build and deliver commercial hardware, component technologies, industry ecosystems and connectivity solutions that power Meta's Data Centers. Prior to Meta, he held several senior leadership roles at Cisco and KLA-Tencor. T.S. holds an MBA from Santa Clara University and a Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering from the University of Rochester. He also attended the Air Force Academy."