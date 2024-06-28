Meta India's HR head Rishi Raj Gupta steps down

Rishi Raj Gupta, who led Meta India as human resources head - India and director HR, APAC, as per media reports, has stepped down from his position. During his stint, he led HR for all functions and teams based in India - for all Meta family of apps - Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram - thereaby enabling a multi-billion USD revenue in India. Additionally, he also lead HR for the Legal, Public Policy and Comms teams for the Asia-Pacific region.

Gupta began his career at RPG Enterprises, and went on to work across Walmart, Accenture Management Consulting, and Cipla.

At Cipla, as the HR leader for India business, Gupta led a strategic HRBP role for the company. His focus was on HR transformation, where he provided consultative and strategic partnering efforts to business leaders to maximise organisational performance.

Last year, as Meta went through a phase of downsizing globally, many Indian employees found themselves facing job cuts. Members of the senior leadership teams here in India, such as Avinash Pant, director of marketing for India, and Saket Jha Saurabh, director of media partnerships, were among those affected.