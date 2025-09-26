            
Govt appoints DoT senior official Shikha Mathur Kumar as Director on TCIL Board

DoT senior official takes over from Abhay Kumar Singh for a three-year term, bringing financial and administrative expertise to the state-run telecom consultancy.

By  Storyboard18Sep 26, 2025 10:50 AM
TCIL is an engineering and consultancy of government of India undertaking established in 1978 under the administrative control of the DOT, Ministry of Communications.

The government has appointed Dr. Shikha Mathur Kumar, Senior Deputy Director General (LFA), Department of Telecommunications (DoT), as the Government Director on the Board of Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL).

According to an official communication issued by the Ministry of Communications, Kumar’s appointment is effective for three years from the date of the order, or until her superannuation, or until further instructions- whichever comes earlier. She replaces Abhay Kumar Singh, the former Sr. DDG (LFA), who has since taken charge as Director General (HAG level) at the GASAB Secretariat, under the Comptroller & Auditor General of India.

The appointment has been made under Article 50 of TCIL’s Memorandum and Articles of Association, which empowers the President of India to nominate government directors on the company’s board.

Kumar, an experienced officer in the DoT, is expected to bring her expertise in finance, administration, and telecom policy implementation to TCIL, a state-owned engineering and consultancy firm under the Ministry of Communications.

TCIL, headquartered in New Delhi, undertakes projects in telecom, IT, and civil infrastructure across India and overseas, particularly in developing countries in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. The company plays a key role in supporting the government’s digital connectivity and infrastructure expansion initiatives.

The Department of Telecommunications has directed TCIL to take necessary steps under the Companies Act, 2013, to formalize the appointment.


First Published on Sep 26, 2025 10:50 AM

