How Google’s Nano Banana is changing social media in India

ADVERTISEMENT
Google's Gemini Nano Banana has taken India by storm, transforming ordinary selfies into creative masterpieces. From retro Bollywood portraits to 3D figurines, this AI tool is reshaping how Indians express themselves online. But what exactly is Nano Banana, and why is it so popular?
What Is Nano Banana?
Nano Banana is a feature within Google's Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model, launched in August 2025. It allows users to upload a photo and apply various AI-generated edits, such as turning themselves into 3D figurines or creating vintage-style portraits. The tool has become particularly popular in India, with the country emerging as the top user of Nano Banana globally
Why Is It So Popular in India?
India's rich cultural diversity and the widespread use of social media platforms have contributed to Nano Banana's popularity. Users are experimenting with different styles, including traditional saree edits and futuristic 3D avatars. The tool's ease of use and the ability to create personalized content have made it a hit among young users.
Trending Styles in India
Retro Saree Portraits: Users are transforming their photos into vintage Bollywood-style images, complete with sarees and cinematic effects
3D Figurines: The trend of creating miniature 3D versions of oneself has gained traction, with users sharing their figurines on social media
Celebrity Mashups: Some users are generating images where they appear alongside celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli, using simple text prompts.
As users continue to explore its capabilities and participate in trends, the proof of Nano Banana's success will be in how it will redefine digital creativity in the country.
See more: Google Gemini Nano Banana Durga Pooja prompts: How to get your perfect AI portrait for the festival