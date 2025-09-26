Google CEO Sundar Pichai joins AI craze, shares 3D Gemini-generated image

ADVERTISEMENT
In a lighthearted showcase of Google’s AI capabilities, CEO Sundar Pichai shared an AI-generated 3D image of himself on X, formerly Twitter, highlighting the power of the company’s Gemini AI tools.
The post was a playful response to Google VP Josh Woodward, who recently revealed that the Gemini app had crossed a remarkable milestone of 5 billion images generated in under a month.
Make that 5 billion and 1 ???? https://t.co/3HDKDY3T0F pic.twitter.com/EQin9fpZuE— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) September 24, 2025
Quipping “Make that 5 billion and 1,” Pichai shared a 3D depiction of himself holding his pet dog Jeffree, sitting on a desk adorned with creative elements. The image was generated using Google’s Gemini Nano Banana, part of the Gemini Toolbox suite, which allows users to create, edit, and manipulate AI-generated visuals with ease.
The post not only demonstrated the technological capabilities of Google’s AI ecosystem but also emphasized its accessibility for both professional and casual users. Gemini’s Nano Banana model has quickly become a centerpiece for creative AI applications, offering tools for text-to-image generation, 3D visualizations, and other innovative outputs.
The milestone of 5 billion images underscores the rapid adoption of AI-powered creativity tools across industries, and Pichai’s playful engagement illustrates how Google is actively promoting its AI portfolio while making it relatable to the broader public.