Google launches AI tool Mixboard; takes on Pinterest and Nano Banana integration

ADVERTISEMENT
Google has launched Mixboard, a new experimental AI-powered tool designed to help users brainstorm, visualize and refine ideas. Unlike traditional inspiration platforms like Pinterest, Mixboard allows users not only to collect content but also to generate entirely new visuals and text using Google’s Nano Banana AI model.
This makes it a versatile platform for a wide range of applications, from home decor and event planning to DIY projects and product concept development.
Mixboard offers several key features aimed at simplifying the creative process. Users can start a board from scratch by typing a prompt or choose from pre-set templates, making it easy for both structured and exploratory brainstorming.
The platform allows users to upload personal images or generate new visuals via AI, combining existing references with freshly created content. Editing is intuitive, with Nano Banana enabling natural language instructions to tweak, merge, or refine images without any design expertise.
Additionally, one-click functions like “regenerate” or “more like this” let users explore variations and refine ideas quickly, while context-aware text generation helps create captions, descriptions, or labels automatically based on the images on the board.
Currently, Mixboard is available in public beta in the U.S. through Google Labs, marking Google’s push to make AI-driven creativity more accessible. Early users have highlighted the platform’s ability to blend personal content with AI-generated ideas, offering a powerful tool for both professional creators and casual users seeking inspiration.
Google emphasizes that while Mixboard is still experimental, it represents a new approach to visual ideation, where AI actively collaborates with users to transform imagination into actionable concepts.