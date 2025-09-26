OpenAI launches 'Pulse' to turn ChatGPT from reactive to proactive

ADVERTISEMENT
OpenAI is rolling out Pulse, a new feature within ChatGPT designed to generate personalized daily reports for users while they are offline. This move is part of a broader strategy to transform ChatGPT from a reactive chatbot into a proactive personal assistant, similar to how users engage with news and social media first thing in the morning, as per reports.
Pulse is currently exclusive to subscribers of the company's $200-a-month Pro plan, appearing as a new tab in the ChatGPT app. OpenAI's CEO of Applications, Fidji Simo, stated in a blog post that this represents a step toward making high-level support available to everyone, starting with the highest-tier users.
Pulse offers five to ten daily briefs—displayed as AI-generated "cards"—that quickly get users up to speed on their day. Examples demonstrated by OpenAI product lead Adam Fry included:
News roundups for specific topics (like a favorite sports team).
Personalized recommendations (e.g., group Halloween costume ideas).
Detailed logistics (e.g., a toddler-friendly travel itinerary).
Importantly, each report includes sourced links, and users can click for the full report and then query ChatGPT further about the content.
The introduction of Pulse underscores a shift in OpenAI's consumer strategy toward asynchronous operation. The model works overnight, processing information to deliver ready-made intelligence. This feature is also designed to be distinct from engagement-optimized social media; it intentionally shows a finite number of reports with a message like "Great, that’s it for today," to encourage users to move on with their day.
Pulse’s personalization is enhanced by integration with other features:
Connectors: Compatibility with apps like Google Calendar and Gmail allows Pulse to parse emails overnight for critical messages or create an agenda for upcoming events.
Memory: With memory features enabled, Pulse can pull context from past chats—such as a user's love of running—to automatically create relevant content, like optimized running routes for an upcoming trip.
OpenAI acknowledges the feature's high computational requirements, which is why it is initially limited to the Pro tier, as CEO Sam Altman previously indicated for compute-intensive products. The company aims to make the product more efficient to roll out access to Plus subscribers and eventually all users.
OpenAI acknowledges the feature's high computational requirements, which is why it is initially limited to the Pro tier, as CEO Sam Altman previously indicated for compute-intensive products. The company aims to make the product more efficient to roll out access to Plus subscribers and eventually all users.Read More: