Threads tests user control over algorithm, echoing X and Instagram's push for personalization

Instagram is currently developing an experimental feature for its X rival, Threads, that would allow users to directly influence their feed's algorithm. The tool, first uncovered in development by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, is part of a broader push by Meta to give users more control over content recommendations across its platforms, including Instagram, as per reports.
The prototype feature for Threads, confirmed by Instagram to be an internal-only project for now, involves users potentially tagging a specific account—@threads.algo—to communicate what content they'd like to see more or less of in their feed. The existence of the account, followed by several Meta engineers, suggests active development.
This move aligns with recent industry trends, notably a similar concept announced by Elon Musk for X. Musk indicated that X would soon allow users to tag its Grok AI chatbot to make real-time adjustments to their feed, touting that the platform's algorithm would become "purely AI by November."
On Meta's side, this Threads experiment is linked to Instagram's revamp emphasizing Reels and recommendations. Instagram Head Adam Mosseri recently demonstrated a forthcoming update for the main Instagram app, which will let users select or search for topics they want to see more or less of via a dedicated interface at the top of their feed.
These changes are not Instagram's first attempt at user customization. The company introduced Following and Favorites alternative feeds in 2022 and quickly added a Following feed option to Threads in 2023. The renewed focus on algorithm configuration comes after years of scrutiny and congressional hearings regarding the influence of social media algorithms on users, particularly youth. This concern has fueled the rise of more open social networks like Bluesky, where users can choose their own algorithms and moderation.