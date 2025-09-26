Diljit Dosanjh secures International Emmy nomination for Amar Singh Chamkila

ADVERTISEMENT
Diljit Dosanjh has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor at the International Emmy Awards 2025 for his role in Imtiaz Ali’s Netflix biopic Amar Singh Chamkila. The film itself has also been shortlisted in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category, emerging as the only Indian entry this year.
The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominations in New York on Thursday, naming 64 nominees across 16 categories from a record 26 countries.
Produced by Window Seat Films, Amar Singh Chamkila stars Dosanjh as the legendary Punjabi musician who was assassinated alongside his wife, singer Amarjot, in 1988. Parineeti Chopra plays Amarjot in the film.
In the Best Actor category, Dosanjh will compete against David Mitchell for Ludwig (United Kingdom), Oriol Pla for Yo, adicto (Spain), and Diego Vasquez for One Hundred Years of Solitude (Colombia). The TV Movie/Mini-Series award will see Ali’s film face off with Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb (Germany), Lost Boys & Fairies (United Kingdom), and Vencer o Morir (Chile).
The winners will be announced at the 53rd International Emmy Awards gala in New York City on 24 November 2025.
International Academy president and CEO Bruce L Paisner said the record-breaking pool of entries reflected “the global strength of our industry.” He added: “New York City will once again serve as the global stage this November, where we will honour their remarkable achievements.”
India has previously found success at the International Emmys with Netflix’s Delhi Crime, which won Best Drama in 2020, and comedian Vir Das, who secured the Best Comedy award in 2021.