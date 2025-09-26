The risks behind the Nano Banana trend - privacy, scams & what to watch out for

ADVERTISEMENT
Google's Nano Banana has become a viral sensation in India, allowing users to create AI-generated images with ease. While the tool offers exciting creative possibilities, it's important to be aware of the potential risks associated with uploading personal photos to AI platforms.
Privacy Concerns
Uploading personal photos to AI platforms can lead to privacy issues. Some users have reported unexpected alterations in their AI-generated images, such as the addition of features not present in the original photo
Additionally, there are concerns about how these images are stored and used by the platform.
Scams and Misuse
The popularity of Nano Banana has also led to the emergence of fraudulent apps claiming to offer similar AI-generated image services. Users should be cautious when downloading apps and ensure they are from reputable sources to avoid scams and potential data theft.
Safety Tips
Use Official Platforms: Only use Nano Banana through Google's official Gemini app to ensure your data is handled securely.
Limit Photo Sharing: Avoid uploading sensitive or personal photos to AI platforms.
Review Permissions: Check the permissions requested by apps before granting access to your photos.
While Nano Banana offers exciting creative opportunities, it's essential to be aware of the associated risks. By taking precautions and staying informed, you can enjoy the benefits of AI-generated images while protecting your privacy and security.
See more: Google Gemini Nano Banana Durga Pooja prompts: How to get your perfect AI portrait for the festival