Naturals Salon appoints Sanjay Enishetty as CEO

Naturals Salon appointed Sanjay Enishetty as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Enishetty is a seasoned professional with over 18 years of extensive knowledge and hands-on experience in the investments and startup sector.

Prior to joining Natural’s, Sanjay was a founder at 99SA Ventures, an early stage SaaS focus operator model fund plus venture studio and also had an advisory position at T-Hub, which is India’s largest innovation hub for startups located in Hyderabad. His role included setting up the funding ecosystem by building an Angel network.

Prior to this was the MD and CEO at 50K Ventures, an angel fund that invested in early stage startups. Exited with 5 portfolio startups in 2021.

Commenting on the appointment, C K Kumaravel, Co-Founder and CMD of Naturals Salons, said, “Sanjay brings over 18 years of experience in venture capital investments, startups, and innovation. Having known him for the past 7 to 8 years, I have witnessed his ability to turn potential into success. His innovative mindset and strategic approach are precisely what we need to evolve and thrive.”

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, CEO, Sanjay Enishetty stated, “I am thrilled to join the Naturals team. Naturals has an excellent business model and a talented management team. As we embark on a new phase of transformation, I believe my broad experience in strategy, brand development, and innovation will serve us well.”